Local golf
COOPERSTOWN — Potsdam native Tyler Berkman won the New York State PGA Junior Championship last weekend at the Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown.
Berkman, 15, is the two-time defending club champion at the Potsdam Country Club.
He shot a 2-over-par 74 in the second round and won by one stroke over Kieran Cummins (Loudonville) and Spencer Cornelius (Bradford, Pa.).
Berkman was 3-over-par after nine holes but played the back nine 1-under.
