FAYETTEVILLE — Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman led all north country participants Wednesday after the second round of the New York State Amateur Championship at Onondaga Golf and Country Club, but no area golfers survived the cut through the first 36 holes.
Berkman, an incoming junior at Potsdam high school and representing Potsdam Town and Country Club, shot a 3-over-par 74 on Wednesday for a total of 8-over 150 for the first two rounds after shooting a 76 on the first day. The cut was made at 4-over 146.
St. Lawrence University Golf Course’s Ryan Jones, an incoming junior at Canton, finished at 76-75—151 and 9-over.
Other area golfers done after the first two days were: Andrew Marks, Watertown Golf Club (77-83—160); Ben Honahan, Malone Golf Club (80-80—160); Michael Burgess, NYSGA eClub, Watertown (80-82—162); and Taylor Reardon, USGA/NYSGA golf club, Watertown (77-88—165).
Charlie Bridge of Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle and Nic Whittaker of RaNic Golf Club in Ithaca are tied for the second-round lead at 7-under 135 (70-65).
