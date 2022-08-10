Berkman other area golfers miss state am cut

Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman hits the ball out of a sand trap during the Northern New York Golf Association 6-man golf tournament last week at Potsdam Town and Country Club. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LOCAL GOLF

FAYETTEVILLE — Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman led all north country participants Wednesday after the second round of the New York State Amateur Championship at Onondaga Golf and Country Club, but no area golfers survived the cut through the first 36 holes.

