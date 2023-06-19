ROME — Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman claimed one of three qualifying spots for the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament, shooting an even-par 70 Monday at the New York State Golf Association qualifier at Teugega Country Club.
Berkman, who is 17, finished third behind New York’s Theo Boris, who shot 68, and Fairport’s Connor Kiel, who shot 69.
The U.S. Junior Amateur will take place July 24-29 at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, S.C.
Berkman, Owen Corby of Pittsford and Ty Kaufman of Naples, Fla., each finished tied at even-par and went to a playoff to decide the third qualifying spot.
On the fourth playoff hole, Berkman’s second shot on the par-5 set up a put for an eagle to clinch the final spot. Berkman, who is wrapping up his junior year at Potsdam high school, sank the 8-foot putt to secure the invitation.
Corby and Kaufman claimed alternate positions.
