Tyler Berkman hits out of sand trap during last summer’s Six-Man golf tournament Aug. 6 at Potsdam Country Club. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

ROME — Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman claimed one of three qualifying spots for the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament, shooting an even-par 70 Monday at the New York State Golf Association qualifier at Teugega Country Club.

Berkman, who is 17, finished third behind New York’s Theo Boris, who shot 68, and Fairport’s Connor Kiel, who shot 69.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.