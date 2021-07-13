Local golf
MALONE — Tyler Berkman, a Potsdam native, shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the age 16-18 division for a second straight week on the North Country Junior Golf Tour on Tuesday at the Malone Country Club.
Canton’s Ryan Jones was second with a 77.
Christos Theodore, also of Potsdam, shot a 75 to win the age 13-15 division. The 12-and-under division was won by Tupper Lake’s Carver Bell, who shot 48 for nine holes.
The third stop on the tour will be the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.