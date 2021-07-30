Local golf
CANTON — The North Country Junior Golf Tour-sponsored by Victory Promotions and Under Armour-made its fourth stop of the summer tour at the Oliver D. Appleton golf course at St. Lawrence University.
The overall winner of the 16-18 age group was Tyler Berkman (Potsdam) with a score of 5-under par 67. He was followed by Dylan Farr (Gouverneur) with a 73 and Ryan Jones (Canton) at 74.
The 13-15 age group winner was Christos Theodore (Potsdam) with a score of 74 and rounding out the top three were Ian VanWagner (Potsdam) with 76 and Ethan Bouchard (Ogdensburg) with 81.
The 12-and-under division was captured by first- time winner Owen Lovely (Potsdam) with a 42 followed by Quinn McGaheran (Potsdam) with 45 and Carver Bell (Tupper Lake) with 47.
The summer tour will wrap up with the Tour Championship at the Potsdam Town and Country Club on Tuesday.
