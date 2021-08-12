Local golf
POTSDAM — Tyler Berkman fired a 72 to win the season crown in the 16-18 year-old division in the North Country Junior Golf Tour on Aug. 3 at Potsdam Town and Country Club.
Berkman beat out Gouverneur’s Dylan Farr and Potsdam’s Ryan Jones for the top spot by six shots. He also took home tour player of the year honors as well.
Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner (13-15) and Tupper Lake’s Carver Bell wrapped up their respective division titles with wins in the season’s final event.
