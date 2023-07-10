WATERTOWN — Monday’s multiple downpours scrapped the entire Round of 16 schedule for the Watertown City Golf Championship at Thompson Park Golf Course.
As of late Monday afternoon, six matches had been established for today and Wednesday, according to course general manager Jordan Northrop.
Today, eight-time city champion John Bufalini is scheduled to face Marcus Emerson at 2:30 p.m. Fourteen-time champion Bob Hughes is slated to play Nate Heller at 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, defending city champion Joe Tufo is scheduled to play Jarrett Sweet at 10 a.m., TJ Penn is scheduled to play Shawn Thomas at 1 p.m., Andrew Marks is slated to play Philip Rogers at 2 p.m., and Adam Brown is scheduled against Chris O’Brien at 4:40 p.m.
Quarterfinals will follow when Round of 16 matches are completed.
All Round of 32 matches were finished on Sunday. The complete Round of 32 match results:
Joe Tufo defeated Brendan Laverty, 4 and 3
Jarrett Sweet defeated Nate Snow, 3 and 2
TJ Penn defeated Chris Denesha, 2-up
Shawn Thomas defeated Brandon Mothersell, 3 and 2
Phillips Rogers defeated Caleb Houppert, 7 and 6
Andrew Marks defeated William Cool, 2-up
Matt Barton defeated Tyler Davison, 4 and 3
Mitchell Scoville defeated Michael DiPaola, 4 and 3
Bob Hughes defeated Brad LaLone, 7 and 6
Nate Heller defeated Rocco Canale, 1-up
John Bufalini defeated Liam Hobbs, 5 and 3
Marcus Emerson defeated Sam Cavallario, 4 and 2
Adam Brown defeated Joseph Augustus, 1-up in a playoff
Chris O’Brien defeated Anthony Burgess, 3-up
Michael Burgess defeated Taylor Reardon, 5 and 3
Connor Gray defeated Brian Phillips, 1-up
Dustin Youngs defeated Joseph Sciotti, 2-up
Michael Wetterhahn defeated Scott Taylor, 1-up
Todd Heckman defeated Jason Scott
Dylan Kerenahan defeated Patrick Parson, 7 and 5
Taylor Jennings defeated Chris Day, 2-up
Hunter Zehr defeated Jim Nevers, 1-up
Tommy Bedard defeated Bruce Makenzie, 1-up
Dylan Estal defeated Hayden Freeman, 1-up in a playoff
Todd LaLone defeated Kyle Pignone, 2-up
Kyle Nichols defeated Luke Heller, 3 and 2
Kacy Lennox defeated Cody Modlin, 4 and 3
Matthew Resch defeated Brett Warner, 2 and 1
DJ Marconi defeated Ryan Blevins, 2-up
Justin Taylor defeated Rick Keech, 6 and 5
Toby Draper defeated Quinn Sweeny, 1-up in a playoff
Jude Jennings defeated Jayden Romig, 1-up in a playoff
Potsdam incoming senior Tyler Berkman finished 41st during the two rounds of the state qualifier for the U.S. Amateur, at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton.
Berkman shot a 13-over-par 157 with 18s of 78 and 79.
The top two golfers Monday advance to the U.S. Amateur. Two alternates are also chosen.
Berkman has already qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur, which is July 24-29 in Charleston, S.C.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.