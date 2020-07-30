SACKETS HARBOR — Finding a tee time can be hard during a summer day in the north country, but Bedford Creek Golf Club is trying to brighten those prospects.
The club is hosting its Glow Golf session today so patrons can play the nine-hole course in the dark. The course has held the event a few times in recent years and is the idea of pro shop manager Ryan Wehr and his friend Daniel Davis, who died after a motorcycle accident in 2018 in the town of Hounsfield.
“He helped me come up with it and we kept it going as a tribute to him,” Wehr said.
The nighttime event usually brought in only eight to 12 people in the past, but tonight’s event sold out and was capped at 25. Wehr recently became an administrator of the club’s Facebook page and posted the event, attracting plenty of attention.
“I just put up that post and I couldn’t believe it when it took off,” Wehr said. “People are just looking for something to do and the spots filled up quickly.”
The concept of glow golf is not new to the area as a miniature golf business called GlowGolf formerly operated in Watertown. A similar concept exists at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.
The club is already planning another night of glow golf for either Aug. 14 or 15, after the club plays its club championship next weekend. That session will cost $15 per person and will include nine holes and use of a cart. Wehr believes that they can handle up to 30 people when they’re able to get additional supplies, such as extra glowing balls in case they’re lost.
“We had to order extra supplies and cap it at 30 people for the next time because we have a limited number of carts,” Wehr said.
Wehr said he’s noticed a big jump in business at his course, and other area courses, because of COVID-19 restrictions on other forms of entertainment and at restaurants.
“People want to be out doing things because restaurants are at half-capacity and it’s really become busy the last month,” Wehr said.
He’s noticed plenty of new faces at the club and the trend has spread throughout the area. He joked that it’s a friendly competition between his course and others in the area for new participants. Wehr believes new golfers will stick around once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“It’s great seeing all these new faces,” Wehr said. “We’re just happy that they’re all coming in and I think they’ll be back next season.”
The club has been proactive when it comes to taking precautions toward the virus. They’ve installed foam on the sides of holes so members don’t have to touch the sides of holes when retrieving balls. The club also sanitizes carts and countertops in the pro shop. Anyone inside the club is required to wear a mask.
“Most of them are great with (the regulations) and the ones that aren’t figure it out pretty quickly,” Wehr said.
