CANTON — The summer of youth ended Sunday morning with St. Lawrence University junior Mark Mahoney claiming the club championship at the Partridge Run Golf Course on a rainy day.
Mahoney was the fourth member or former member of the North Country Junior Tour to win an area club championship this summer, joining Jake VanHouse (St. Lawrence University), Tyler Berkman (Potsdam) and Jake Amo (Massena).
Mahoney is the son of St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse coach Mike Mahoney, and he plays on both the SLU hockey team and the lacrosse team.
He won an event that featured many current and past local hockey players. Clarkson forward Chris Klack finished second and current Golden Knights’ Jack Jacome, Jamie Collins and Grant Cooper were all in the event along with former SLU standout Kyle Flanagan.
Mahoney shot a 2-over-par 74 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the second day over Chris Felix. Berkman entered Sunday three strokes back at 77 followed by Klack, Flanagan and former Canton High School hockey and baseball star Jack Finnerty at 78.
Mahoney shot 78 on Sunday to finish with 152 strokes, three ahead of Klack at 155. Felix was third with a 156 and Berkman finished fourth with 157.
“It’s always a little different sleeping on the lead,” Mahoney said. “To be able to come out and play competitive golf is awesome. It was a great weekend.”
For Mahoney, the win was the first time since he was a high school youth playing in the junior tour during summers.
“I haven’t won in a while,” Mahoney said. “I’ve been close a few times over at St. Lawrence and I finally got it done over here, which is good. I pretty much split my time between St. Lawrence and Partridge.”
By the time the final foursome got to the 16th green, a downpour came and they played the final two holes in driving rain with puddles gathering on the greens.
“It made the finish interesting,” Mahoney said. “I made a par on 17 through a puddle and made a double (bogey) on 18, but we got it home and got it done.”
Mahoney said he started hockey practice with SLU’s team Monday so this weekend was his last chance to play in a golf tournament.
“The greens are challenging,” Mahoney said of the course. “There are a lot of undulations in them. The par 3s play tough, lot of tight little holes. It’s an awesome course. I didn’t hit (drives) particularly well. I scrambled and hit some key putts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.