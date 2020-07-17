Local golf
WATERTOWN — Shawn Thomas outlasted Chris Denesha in 21 holes to win his quarterfinal matchup at the Watertown City Golf Championship on Friday at the Watertown Golf Club.
Thomas sets up a semifinal matchup with 14-time champion Bob Hughes today. Brandon Mothersell topped Dylan Kernehan, 5 and 4, to win his quarterfinal matchup. Mothersell will take on defending and seven-time champion John Bufalini in the other semifinal slated for 9:30 a.m.
The winners will square off in Sunday’s 36-hole final.
