WATERTOWN — No. 23 seed Shawn Thomas upended seventh-seeded James Ambrose in one of four second-round matches Wednesday in the City Golf Championships at Watertown Golf Club.
Thomas prevailed on the second playoff hole to advance to the quarterfinal round.
In other second-round matches, second-seeded Matt Barton defeated No. 15 seed and former city champion Joe Tufo 5 and 4. Third-seeded Adam Brown edged 14th seeded Michael Burgess 2 and 1. Sixth-seeded Brian Phillips defeated No. 22 Andrew Marks 5 and 4.
Quarterfinals are slated for today and Friday with semifinals scheduled for Saturday.
