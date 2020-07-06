Local golf
WATERTOWN — Today is the last day to sign up for the Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament, which is set to begin Saturday at the Watertown Golf Club.
The entry fee for non-members is $75 and $50 for members. To be eligible, you must live, work or be a member at a club in Jefferson County. Players can call the pro shop at (315) 782-4040 to sign up and can pay by credit card over the phone. Entries must be paid by today.
The 36-hole championship will be held July 19. John Bufalini is the defending champion.
