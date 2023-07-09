WATERTOWN — Reigning Watertown City Golf Championship winner Joe Tufo kicked off defense of his title with a 4 and 3 victory over Brendan Laverty during Sunday’s opening round of the city tournament at Thompson Park Golf Course.
Tufo, a two-time city champion, officially landed the No. 1 seed in the tournament Saturday and kicked off the round-of-32 play at 9 a.m.
The round of 16 is scheduled for Monday, with quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday and semifinals Wednesday, weather permitting. The final round is scheduled for Thursday.
In another opening-round match in the championship flight, 14-time city champion Bob Hughes defeated Brad LaLone 7 and 6. Also, eight-time city champion John Bufalini beat Liam Hobbs 5 and 3.
Two-time city champion Adam Brown edged Joseph Augustus in a playoff, 1-up, and 2015 city champion Brian Phillips advanced over Connor Gray, also 1-up.
Last year’s runner-up, Dylan Kerenahan defeated Patrick Parson 7 and 5.
2021 city champion Brandon Mothersell lost 3 and 2 to Shawn Thomas, and 2004 city champion Toby Draper fell to Quinn Sweeny in a playoff, 1-up.
Here are the results of the other round-of-32 openers:
Jarrett Sweet defeated Nate Snow, 3 and 2
Chris Denesha defeated TJ Penn, 2-up
Phillips Rogers defeated Caleb Houppert, 7 and 6
Andrew Marks defeated William Cool, 2-up
Tyler Davison defeated Matt Barton, 4 and 3
Michael DiPaola defeated Mitchell Scoville, 4 and 3
Rocco Canale defeated Nate Heller, 1-up
Sam Cavallario defeated Marcus Emerson, 4 and 2
Anthony Burgess defeated Chris O’Brien, 3-up
Taylor Reardon defeated Michael Burgess, 5 and 3
Joseph Sciotti defeated Dustin Youngs, 2-up
Scott Taylor defeated Michael Wetterhahn, 1-up
Taylor Jennings defeated Chris Day, 2-up
Hunter Zehr defeated Jim Nevers, 1-up
Tommy Bedard defeated Bruce Makenzie, 1-up
Hayden Freeman defeated Dylan Estal, 1-up in a playoff
Kyle Pignone defeated Todd LaLone 2-up
Kyle Nichols defeated Luke Heller, 3 and 2
Kacy Lennox defeated Cody Modlin, 4 and 3
Brett Warner defeated Matthew Resch, 2 and 1
Ryan Blevins defeated DJ Marconi, 2-up
Justin Taylor defeated Rick Keech, 6 and 5
Jude Jennings defeated Jayden Romig, 1-up in a playoff
BERKMAN IN STATE AM QUALIFIER
Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman was scheduled to tee off Monday in a bid to qualify for the U.S. Amateur at the state qualifying tournament at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton.
Berkman, 17, was slated to start at the No. 10 hole at 9:10 a.m. in Round 1.
Berkman, who will enter his senior year at Potsdam in the fall, has already qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament, which is slated for July 24-29 at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, S.C.
Kahontio Lazore and Owen Lovely kicked off the North Country Junior Golf Tour with victories on July 5.
Lazore won the age 16-18 division with a 38-36—74, edging Sam Sieminski (39-36—75) by one stroke. Cooper Grant finished third at 41-37—78.
In the age 13-15 division, Carver Bell shot a 36-40—76 for his own one-stroke victory, over Ayden Clark (38-39—77) and Bryce Flynn (40-37—77).
In 12-and-under, Rylan Patenaude shot a 39 for nine holes to place first. Sam Henning finished second with a 47. Cooper Lovely (48) was third.
