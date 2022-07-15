WATERTOWN — Former City champion and No. 21 seed Joe Tufo edged No. 20 Jarrett Sweet, 1-up, in one of three Friday quarterfinal matches at the Watertown City Golf Championship at Watertown Golf Club.
Tufo will take on ninth-seeded Mitchell Scoville in a semifinal today. Scoville ended the run of No. 32 Brett Warner, 5 and 4. In the other quarterfinal, No. 22 Dylan Kerenahan defeated No. 19 Michael Burgess, 1-up, Kerenahan will take on eight-time champion and second-seeded John Bufalini in a semifinal.
The semifinal winners will play each other in the 36-hole final slated for Sunday morning.
