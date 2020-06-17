The annual Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament is set to begin on July 11 and 12 with the 36-hole championship being played on Sunday July 19, the Watertown Golf Club confirmed.
The Watertown Golf Club will host the event.
Any precautions related to COVID-19 will be based on the guidelines that come with the north country reaching phase four of reopening.
Last year John Bufalini won his seventh City Golf Tournament championship with a victory over Adam Brown at Ives Hill.
