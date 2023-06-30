The 101st Watertown city golf tournament is scheduled to begin with the tourney qualifier July 8 at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Sign-ups for the tournament are taking place until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 9:53 pm
The tournament is open to anyone who lives or works in Jefferson County or is a member of a golf course in Jefferson County.
The tournament begins the day after the qualifier, July 9. The tournament continues the following week with individual matches. Semifinals and the final are slated for the weekend of July 15-16.
For the qualifier, tee times are set up in 10-minute increments starting at 9 a.m. Pairings and start times are conducted via random draw.
The top 64 qualifiers will be split into two 32-player, match-play flights.
Cost is $80 per player. Cost includes cart and range balls.
Golfers may call 315-221-4381 to sign up or visit the golf course’s pro shop.
In last year’s tournament, Joe Tufo defeated Dylan Kerenahan in the 18-hole final to win his second city title and first since 2003.
The tournament began in 1924. Bob Hughes has won the most city tournaments with 14 victories, followed by John Bufalini and Fred McGrann with eight wins each.
