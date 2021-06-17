Local golf
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Golf Club announced that it will host the Men’s City Golf Championship again this year in light of Ives Hill Golf Course being closed.
The Watertown Golf Club, which hosted the tournament last year, and normally alternates with Ives Hill. Qualifying is scheduled to start July 10. Deadline to enter is at 7 p.m. July 6.
The tournament is open to anyone who lives or works in Jefferson County or is a member of any golf course in the county.
The Watertown Golf Club will hold its 6-Man Tournament qualifier and club championship July 5.
The Jefferson County Amateur will take place June 27 and 28 at Willowbrook Golf Club.
