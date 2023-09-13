John Bufalini prepares to putt during the final match of the City Golf Tournament on July 16 at Thompson Park Golf Course. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

NEW HARTFORD — Watertown’s Bob Hughes placed in a tie for fourth and John Bufalini finished alone in seventh place during the two-day New York State Men’s Senior Amateur golf tournament that ended Wednesday at Yahnundasis Golf Club.

Hughes, from Thompson Park Golf Course, shot a one-over-par 73 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 148. He tied David Fizer of Ballston Spa Country Club and Jerry Brescia of Eagle Crest Golf Club.

