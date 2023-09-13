NEW HARTFORD — Watertown’s Bob Hughes placed in a tie for fourth and John Bufalini finished alone in seventh place during the two-day New York State Men’s Senior Amateur golf tournament that ended Wednesday at Yahnundasis Golf Club.
Hughes, from Thompson Park Golf Course, shot a one-over-par 73 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 148. He tied David Fizer of Ballston Spa Country Club and Jerry Brescia of Eagle Crest Golf Club.
Bufalini, who captured the Watertown City Golf Championship in July, followed in seventh after shooting a second-day 4-over-par 76 to total 7-over 149 for the tournament. Bufalini ended the first day of the 36-hole tournament in fourth place after recording a 1-over 73.
Hughes finished with an eagle-3 on the 18th hole in the second round. He also recorded a birdie on No. 2. On Day 1, Hughes battled on the second nine with a bogey and double bogey on 17 and 18.
Bufalini’s first round was more consistent with pars on all but four holes. On day 2, he recorded two birdies but seven bogeys.
Jim Scorse of Stafford Country Club won the tournament — his fourth championship — with a 3-under 139, shooting below-par rounds of 70 and 69 each day.
Scorse became just the fourth golfer to win all three state men’s amateur titles since the mid-amateur was added during the 1980s.
“It’s definitely one that I wanted to get,” Scorse said. “I’m 58 and can’t go on forever playing good golf so getting it done now and not waiting till I’m 65 is pretty good.”
Luke Hobika of Drumlins Country Club, the first-round leader, took second at 143 and James Welch of Olde Kinderhook Golf Club was third with a 145.
One hundred five golfers finished all 36 holes at the 66th version of the state senior tournament, which is for golfers age 55 and over.
Chris Gingras played the par-5 No. 7 hole at Rustic Golf Course in two shots for an albatross during the Wednesday Night Men’s Fun League on Sept. 6 in Dexter.
Gingras, playing the 471-yard hole as one of the 44 two-man teams competing, used a driver to cut the corner of the dogleg on the hole. He then hit a 134-yard pitching wedge downhill into the hole.
The shot was witnessed by Dave Eisenhauer, Dana Fulmer and Travis Fulmer.
HOUPPERT WINS AT CEDARS TOURNEY
Caleb Houppert’s team captured first place in the A Flight with a 53 in the captain-and-crew format during the annual Volunteer Transportation Center Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament on Sept. 9 at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville.
Bob Finley’s team was second with a 54 and Joe Anderson’s team took third, also with a 54.
In the B Flight, Sam Purington’s team placed first with a 60. Greg Millard’s team was second, also with a 60, and Cody Hoppert’s team was third with a 61.
In the Co-Ed Flight, Jeff Bush’s team finished first with a 55. Margaret Sweredoski’s team was second with a 57 and Mark Millard’s group took third with a 59. In the B Flight, Travis Rupert’s team finished first with a 55.
The tournament, which featured 43 teams, raised $23,000 for the Volunteer Transportation Center.
