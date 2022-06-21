Wilson aces No. 8 hole at Clayton Country Club

Golf

CLAYTON — Dennis Wilson of Collins Landing shot a hole-in-on at No. 8 on Monday at the Clayton Country Club.

Wilson used a 9-iron for his 113-yard shot from the gold tees. Clayton CC member John Wicks verified the ace.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.