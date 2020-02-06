LOCAL HOCKEY
LAKE PLACID — The Watertown boys hockey team took home a silver medal in the Under-10 age group event last weekend at the 40th annual Empire State Winter Games.
Rome finished with gold and Saugerties took bronze.
Rome defeated Watertown, 6-2, in the gold medal game. Mark Varano and Braden Meeks each supplied two goals and an assist for Rome. Paul Mondi and Miles Mendiola added a goal and an assist apiece.
Elek Nyitray and Dylan Price scored the goals for Watertown.
In the bronze medal game, Saugerties defeated Oswego, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.