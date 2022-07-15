SACKETS HARBOR — As the second weekend of the first 1812 Shootout run by operators Chad Green and Jared Wilson begins Saturday, the outlook is as clear as the skies above this summer’s edition of the popular lacrosse tournament.
Both Green and Wilson, who took over control of the tournament from longtime operators Mike Green, Chad’s uncle, and Tom O’Brien, are enjoying the return of youth lacrosse squads to the Madison Barracks fields as the number of participating teams have risen to where they were prior to 2020.
“We haven’t had this many teams since pre-COVID,” Wilson said. “I know when Tom O’Brien and Mike Green were running it, they did have years where they had well over 200 teams. But in recent years it hasn’t been up to the level it is now, so we are really happy with the turnout, especially since this is the first year of very limited-to-no-COVID restrictions.”
The boys’ portion of the competition took place last weekend with 140 participating teams at the club level and school or town level. Saturday and Sunday, the girls squads take over with 85 teams in action, Green said.
“We had 13 different division champions (last weekend), ranging from club team champions to school plus towns team champions,” Green said.
The two operators are running the tournaments in a familiar way with little change to what’s been a north country success story since the first tournament began in 1994. With the 30th anniversary a couple years away, the most significant change this year is separating the school squads and the club teams.
In past tournaments, school and club teams were mixed, sometimes creating a mismatch when a school team faced off against a club team.
“We changed the format a little bit this year, we had school teams play on Sunday and then club teams are on Saturday, which worked out really for the level of competition,” Wilson said. “It allowed an even playing field on both days and really competitive teams for the most part.”
It also gave players the opportunity to compete for their club and school team on the same weekend, instead of choosing between the two.
“It allows for more teams to come,” Green said. “It allows you to play for your club or travel team on Saturday and then it allows you to play for your school team on Sunday.”
Green and Wilson invited Heat Lacrosse, from Geneva, to conduct a camp Monday and Tuesday on the Barracks Grounds. Heat Lacrosse, run by former Syracuse University lacrosse player Brad Voigt, hosted around 90 youth players from first grade through 11th grade, Green said.
Green added that the tournament has switched to an internet scoring system, which allows instant updates for those playing the game as well as relatives and friends who didn’t make the event being able to track results.
“(It) is more common in tournaments throughout the country, going to an online system so sports teams can follow along that way,” Green said. “There were a couple of hiccups with that, but we managed to work through them (and) outside of that I’d say weekend one was a big success.”
The organizers are still working on getting teams from Canada to come back to the tournament as they did prior to the pandemic. Green said just one Canadian team, Evolve, a club squad out of Toronto, participated this year and said their goal is to have more take part next year.
The boys weekend featured a number of north country squads who won division titles, including the Akwesasne Lightning, the 1812 Cannons (Watertown), Unity Lacrosse (Watertown), South Jefferson, General Brown, Potsdam, as well as Adirondack (Potsdam-area players). Teams from Buffalo, Fayetteville-Manlius and Guilderland also won titles.
This weekend’s girls tournament also will feature club games Saturday and school games Sunday with four champions crowned Saturday and five more Sunday, as Green, who worked as a volunteer at the tournament for years, and Wilson continue the 1812 Shootout legacy.
“Chad has spearheaded a lot of stuff, he’s been the main point of contact for a lot of these teams and helped coordinate stuff, he’s done a fantastic job,” Wilson said.
