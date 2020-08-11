Runs like 5Ks, 10Ks and half-marathons are a staple of the north country running calendar, but the COVID-19 outbreak has kept several at the starting line.
But many runners will get a chance to break out their running shoes Aug. 21 and 22 when the Thousand Islands 5K and half-marathon will take place on Wellesley Island. This will be one of the first in-person races for area runners this season. The local running calendar was drastically altered when the coronavirus pandemic stopped most public gatherings and sports.
Thousand Islands race organizer Mike Samoraj helped put together one of the first races to take place in the current climate with the Earth Day Half Marathon and 5K that was held on July 10-12 in Baldwinsville. The original event was supposed to take place on April 18, but restrictions pushed the race back to July. It is believed to be one of the first races with people in New York State.
“I had plenty of people tell me it was the first in the state,” Samoraj said.
Samoraj and his group also held the Montezuma Festival of Races on July 24-25 in the Wayne County town of Savannah. He said those events helped give him a good framework on how to pull off races in the current climate.
“We got a good idea of what works and we were able to go with the guidelines,” Samoraj said.
The upcoming Thousand Islands race will have several protocols in place to ensure the safety of participants. The event has been spread out over two days and with start times that will be staggered. There will be no more than 50 runners in these groups that are spread out over time.
“We’re going to spread out the start times to every 15-20 minutes and keep it to under 50 people per wave,” Samoraj said.
Runners are also encouraged to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. Samoraj said the runners have been attentive at following health and safety guidelines with no fuss.
“Our running community is great and they’ve had zero issues (with the regulation),” Samoraj said. “We got good people in our community.”
Participants are asked to wait in their cars until 25 minutes before start time and know the start time they’ve been assigned. Runners are also encourage to bring hand sanitizer and a face mask.
Postrace festivities have also been limited as volunteers help tired participants keep moving and prevent them congregating. He also added that runners have done well following the request to keep the event moving.
“Most of them know to just pick up their medal, grab a sandwich and go,” Samoraj said.
Organizers are still offering other options for those that may not be comfortable gathering at a real starting line with fellow runners. There will be a virtual option where runners can do events from the safety of their home area or other place. Samoraj said that the virtual races have done well over the last few months and joked about the rise of one unexpected expense.
“We’ve had five virtual races from April to June and we’ve spent a lot on shipping medals to people that complete the events,”
Samoraj is also preparing to mark the course later in the week so people can run it and submit a time that will be entered into the race day results. He said technology makes it easier for this as a viable option.
“There are lot of runners with Garmin or Fitbits and they can just track their run and submit it to us to be part of the race results,” Samoraj said.
The cost of the 5K race is $40 while the 10K is $55. The half-marathon price is $70 and all races have $4.40 sign-up fee if done online. Runners can sign up online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/AlexandriaBay/ThousandIslandsHalfMarathon5K.
