WATERTOWN — Nola Johnson and Connor Jayne are hoping to blaze a trail for other area riders.
Johnson and Jayne qualified for Interscholastic Equestrian Association zone competition that will take place this weekend at the U.S. Olympic equestrian team headquarters in Gladstone, N.J. The duo qualified for the first time after Johnson won the beginner division and Jayne finished second in the intermediate hunt seat flat event at the IEA regional finals Feb. 20 in Cazenovia.
Both ride with Hobby Horse Riding on County Route 63 in Watertown and are part of a team comprised of riders from Watertown, Canton, Sackets Harbor and Belleville Henderson among others. The team didn’t qualify for the zone event, but Johnson and Jayne made the Zone 2 finals to be the first competitors in the stable’s history to get that far.
In hunt seat competition, the horse’s manners and movement are judged. The quality of movement is key to earning points in the event. The rider’s position, seat, and aids are judged and horses have to walk, trot or canter. Riders aren’t allowed to say verbal commands to the horse, which is randomly drawn, so they must bond quickly.
“I’ve been working on my transitions and really working on my positioning,” said Johnson, who is a seventh-grader at Case Middle School. “I’m putting myself together with the horse instead of us being two separate things and try to move in unison.”
The top two finishers in each of the four divisions of novice, beginner, intermediate and open will go to the nationals. That event will be April 28 through May 1 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa.
However, Johnson will get to compete at the Olympic training center where the best the country has to offer in the sport work on their skills.
“That is really exciting to go compete there,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s journey to Watertown has taken her around the world, including places like Abu Dhabi, but she settled into the area in July 2020. Her mother, Stacie (Overton) Johnson, is a Watertown High School graduate and her daughter’s path to getting on a horse came out of the blue.
“One day my daughter came up to me and said she wanted to learn how to play the cello and ride horses,” Stacie Johnson said.
Johnson has enjoyed life in Watertown so far and is playing soccer, basketball and track and field. Her cousins are athletic standouts at Watertown High — Tatum and Willa Overton.
The Johnsons found Sarah Esplin of Harrisville to help train Nola. She took to the sport quickly and has become a great rider in just a short time.
“Nola has come a very long way since she started doing shows in October,” Esplin said. “From October to January, she’s put in the work.”
Jayne took up riding about five years ago because his great aunt had horses. He has become a great competitor in his own right.
Even the best riders fall, but he takes it in stride.
“Sometimes when you fall off, that’s a big learning moment,” said Jayne, who is an eighth-grader at Canton Middle School.
“Most of the time it’s on the person, but sometimes it’s on the horse and you’ve got to learn from it.”
He familiarize himself with riding and started out in 4-H before taking the next step to IEA. Jayne did not expect to perform that well at the regionals.
“I surprised myself and I didn’t think I’d be that good,” Jayne said.
Esplin is also complimentary of Jayne and his improvement as a rider. She’s been amazed by his progress.
“Connor tries really hard, so it’s really cool that he’s accomplished this much,” Esplin said. “He actually skipped a level and (making zones) is pretty awesome.”
Hobby Horse Riding has sent the riders to zone finals in its first season as an organized team. There’s hope they can keep the momentum going for the future.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Esplin said. “There’s a lot of teams that have been there for years and didn’t make it (to zones).”
