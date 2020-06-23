The 15th annual Can-Am Softball Shootout has been canceled for 2020 due the COVID-19 outbreak, the tournament announced on its web site.
The softball showcase was slated to run from July 24-26 and scheduled to take place at fields in Cape Vincent, Chaumont, Clayton, Brownville, Dexter, Adams Center, and Watertown. Play was in the 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, 19U and open division.
“It’s disappointing, but in the end it’s about the safety of the players and we wanted to err on the side of caution,” tournament director Mike Lennox said.
The tournament brought teams from across the state for at least four guaranteed games depending on the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.