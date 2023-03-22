Thirty-seven members of the Watertown Blue Sharks received state awards during last weekend’s State YMCA Swimming Championships at Erie Community College in Buffalo.

Molly Dickinson, competing in the 11-12 age group, garnered a pair of first-place finishes for the Blue Sharks by capturing the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. She added a fourth-place finish in the 50 butterfly and joined the 200 freestyle relay that finished in a tie for fourth, and contributed to the fifth-place showing of the girls 200 medley relay.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.