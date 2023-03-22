Thirty-seven members of the Watertown Blue Sharks received state awards during last weekend’s State YMCA Swimming Championships at Erie Community College in Buffalo.
Molly Dickinson, competing in the 11-12 age group, garnered a pair of first-place finishes for the Blue Sharks by capturing the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. She added a fourth-place finish in the 50 butterfly and joined the 200 freestyle relay that finished in a tie for fourth, and contributed to the fifth-place showing of the girls 200 medley relay.
Erdem Lukomyansky, Colsen Dahlberg and Griffin Favero each placed second in their events in the respective 9-10 and 8-and-under age groups. Lukomyansky took second in the 50 breaststroke, Dahlberg placed second in the 100 individual medley, and Favero was runner-up in the 25 butterfly.
Dahlberg and Favero joined Gavin Smithers and Calvin Beuttemuller for a second-place finish in the 8-and-under 100 medley relay. Dahlberg and Favero also contributed, along with Claude Minnich and Gavin Smithers, on a third-place finish in the 8-under 100 free relay.
Dahlberg added a third-place finish in the 25 butterfly and fourth place in the 50 freestyle. Braelynn Burns took third in the 50 breaststroke in the 9-10 group.
Lily Johnson took third in the 50 breastroke and 200 individual medley in the 11-12 age group.
In the 15-and-older age group, the 200 medley boys relay of Zach Kilburn, Ike Woolcott, Drew Wekar and Xander Gaige combined for a third-place finish.
The 200 medley girls relay of Mallory Peters, Aurora Jarvie, Jasmine Ferguson and Ava Burns finished fourth in the 15-and-older group. In the 9-10 group, the 200 medley girls relay of Lana Bussman, Braelynn Burns, Philly Weir and Brynn Burns took fourth place.
Lukomyansky added fifth-place finishes in the 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly. The age 9-10 boys 200 medley relay of Clinton Dahlberg, Burke Beuttenmuller, Erdem Lukomyansky and Finnegan Lawson placed fifth, as did the age 15-and-above boys 400 free relay of Matthew Dickinson, Kilburn, Woolcott and Gaige.
The top 16 in each event received awards. Twenty-five YMCA teams, which featured more than 700 swimmers, competed. The Blue Sharks sent 42 swimmers to states.
