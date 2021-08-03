WATERTOWN — Johns Shieh and Kellie Sanzone earned the victory in the City of Watertown Mixed Doubles Championships on Saturday at Watertown High School.
Shieh and Sanzone defeated George Briggs and Wen Lin, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9, in the final to get the win. Stanley Kubis and Emily Harris finished in third place.
The City of Watertown tournament is slated for Sept. 11 at Watertown High School. More information about registration will be released in the next few weeks.
