The team of John Shieh and Kellie Sanzone won the mixed doubles title at the Watertown City Tennis Tournament held on Saturday at Watertown High School.
The tournament returned after a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyler Gayne won the men’s open singles title and Krysta Stupp took first place in the women’s singles event.
In doubles competition, Rober Foy and Brian DaSilva won the men’s open title, Robert Weldon and Dave Dunn prevailed in men’s 45-and-over competition and George Briggs and Venkat Chebolu won the men’s 65-and-and over event.
Cindy Finucan and Kate Wilson teamed up to win the women’s doubles title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.