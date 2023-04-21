Overall top three
5K
Women
Bennett Schmitt, Canton, 24:02.8, age 14
Lexi Stuntz, Canton, 25:31.5 age 15
Johnna Tupper, 25:33.3 age 16
Men
Noah Gendebien, Lisbon 20:59.8 age 16
Sean Looney Norfolk, 21:04.1 age 38
Lucas Watts, Canton, 21:10.6, age 16
Half Marathon
Women
Sharon Colbert, Potsdam, 1:42:03.7, age 18
Heather Lewis, Ottawa, 1:54:35.3, age 60
Marlia Richer, Newbury NH, 1:54:45.0, age 20
Men
Benjamin Roach, West CT, 1:36:34.3 age 20
Asam Fox, Hermon, 1:37:01.7 age 37
Sean McGrath, Russell, 1:41:37.8 age 35
2023 Maple Run Half Marathon overall results
1. Roach, Benjamin West CT 20 Male 1:36:30.8
2. Fox, Adam Hermon NY 37 Male 1:36:59.3
3. McGrath, Sean Russell NY 35 Male 1:41:37.6
4. Amory, Curtis Boxborough MA 22 Male 1:41:33.4
5. Colbert, Sharon Potsdam NY 18 Female 1:42:02.8
6. Calnan, Gregory Sainte-Cécil QC 61 Male 1:42:06.9
7. Colbert, Chad Potsdam NY 49 Male 1:42:44.0
8. Boettcher, Kristopher Potsdam NY 34 Male 1:42:52.6
9. Snell, Andrew Queensbury NY 49 Male 1:45:22.3
10. Dominie, Dan Canton NY 58 Male 1:45:37.4
11. Frysinger, Zayne Madrid NY 25 Male 1:46:09.3
12. Whittaker, Erik Canton NY 49 Male 1:47:05.7
13. Tupper, kevin Canton NY 53 Male 1:49:14.4
14. Lewis, Heather Ottawa ON 61 Female 1:54:28.8
15. Richer, Marlia NEWBURY NH 20 Female 1:54:39.5
16. Yee, Darlene Sainte-Cécil QC 55 Female 1:55:10.6
17. Maynes, Jeff Canton NY 39 Male 1:55:37.9.2
18. Phillips, Jaden Evergreen CO 21 Female 1:56:04.8
19. Dickinson, Joshua Harrisville NY 51 Male 1:58:33.5
20. Lauer, Richard Potsdam NY 38 Male 1:58:44.4
21. Schneider, Elizabeth Oxford CT 26 Female 1:59:43.0
22. Conroy, Mallorie Trumansbur NY 24 Female 2:01:23.2
23. Haas, Brielle Potsdam NY 12 Female 19 2:04:52.5
24. Barnes, Caroline Canton NY 22 Female 2:04:57.9
25. Wojnowski, Katherine Rocky River OH 21 Female 2:05:02.1
26. Shene, Charles Canton NY 61 Male 2:05:31.6
27. Jolley, Sarah Potsdam NY 29 Female 2:07:13.1
28. LaMere, Steve Potsdam NY 35 Male 2:07:13.1
29. Barber, Sarah Canton NY 42 Female 2:07:22.4
30. Kelly, Mary Rensselaer NY 60 Female 2:10:11.7
31. Stannard, Ellie Hanover NH 20 Female 2:10:22.9
32. Yaeger, Jacob Waddington NY 33 Male 2:10:19.5
33. Lavoie, Phillip Canton NY 35 Male 2:11:18.9
34. Parnes, Dana Carthage NY 14 Female 2:11:28.3
35. Brackett, Emma Canton NY 38 Female 2:13:46.9
36. Knowlden, Lauryn Canton NY 24 Female 2:13:50.3
37. Whittaker, Jennifer Canton NY 45 Female 2:15:22.9
38. Palmer, Ted Potsdam NY 46 Male 2:15:26.5
39. Hartman, Mark Potsdam NY 66 Male 2:16:02.5
40. Piel, Harold Nepean ON 60 Male 2:18:01.6
41. McKernan, Emily Dickinson NY 55 Female 2:18:22.6
42. Pease, Norah Hammond NY 20 Female 2:18:27.8 1
43. Ingersoll, Sinead Potsdam NY 50 Female 2:21:03.2
44. Hodzic, Jetmir Pompano FL 38 Male 2:21:20.4
45. Hughes, Alan Canton NY 55 Male 2:22:17.1
46. Gough, Taylor Elizabethtow NY 22 Female 2:23:57.8
47. Niemiec, Noelle Canton NY 25 Female 2:23:58.0
48. Green, Patricia De Kalb NY 53 Female 2:26:58.9
49. Guccione, Lisa Canton NY 54 Female 2:27:37.2
50. Jeanette, Haley Jay NY 26 Female 2:28:58.4
51. Havens, Jacqueline Heuvelton NY 39 Female 2:31:20.2
52. Basford, Brienne Rensselaer NY 19 Female 2:31:58.9
53. HUGHES, SUSAN Canton NY 52 Female 2:38:27.9
54. DiMatteo, Ashley Canton NY 39 Female 2:40:36.5
55. Haas, Kate Canton NY 22 Female 2:40:52.3
56. Ferreira, Caitlyn Methuen MA 24 Female 2:41:12.5
57. Erickson, Michele East VT 58 Female 2:41:27.6
58. Pease, Mary Hammond NY 52 Female 2:42:08.5
59. Roberts, Brooke Central NY 41 Female 2:46:05.1
60. Napper, Maggie Peru NY 21 Female 2:49:21.6
61. Boje, Kathleen Depew NY 62 Female 2:50:45.6
62. Stokes, Jennifer Massena NY 40 Female 2:51:16.5
63. McQuade, Michael Gouverneur NY 52 Male 2:51:41.1
64. Allan, Bethany Constantia NY 37 Female 2:51:53.2
65. Besaw, Julie De Kalb NY 38 Female 2:52:32.9
66. Scaggs, Danny 52 Male 3:31:09.4
67. Scagel, Timothy Heuvelton NY 66 Male 3:31:08.5
Maple Run 5K
overall results
1. Gendebien, Noah 16 Male 20:59.8
2. Looney, Sean Norfolk NY 38 21:02.7
3. Watts, Lucas Canton NY 16 Male. 21:10.4
4. Rodriguez-Doyle, Aiden Renssela 15 Male 21:11.4
5. LaRose, Brogan Ogdensb NY 20 Male 21:17.9
6. Worthley, Kaden Renssela NY 16 Male 23:15.6
7. Ferland, Matt Bow NH 20 Male 23:55.7
8. Schmitt, Bennett Canton NY 14 Female 24:02.8
9. Stuntz, Lexi Canton NY 15 Female 25:30.6
10. Tupper, Johanna Canton NY 16 Female 25:32.5
11. Bogrette, Wyatte 13 Male 26:13.5
12. McDonough, Grace Canton NY 18 Female 26:33.0
13. Weikle, Jacob Plattsburgh NY 26 Male 26:50.1
14. Warmrick, Mark 58 Male 26:52.4
15. Aldous, Todd Shelby MI 52 Male 27:12.4
16. Palmer, Everett Potsdam NY 14 Male 27:13.4
17. Borgrette, Jeffery 35 Male27:19.0 8
18. Vodetoyimbo, Eyilayomi 16 Male 27:38.8
19. Tisdale, Ethan Canton NY 18 Male 27:44.2
20. Worthley, Kolten Renssela NY 16 Male 28:10.0
21. Hager, Liberty Palmyra NY 21 Female 29:19.5
22. Willard, Andrew Hermon NY 50 Male 30:08.2
23. Gilmore, Dolan Ellenburg NY 21 Male 30:34.8
24. Hollister, Amy Massena NY 44 Female 30:33.0
25. Edwards, Megan Potsdam NY 19 Female 30:29.6
26. Schubel, Ashton Fort NY 31 Male 31:24.7
27. Ibarra Pena, Nicole Potsdam NY 21 Female 31:53.6
28. Quinton, Page Potsdam NY 34 Female33:06.5
29. Rygel, Adrienne Potsdam NY 45 Female 33:06.5
30. Guy, Charles Colton NY 50 Male33:13.4
31. Colello, Elizabeth Canton NY 51 Female 34:10.8
32. LaFave, Joshua Massena NY 41 Male 34:28.1
33. Taylor, Peyton Canton NY 17 Female 34:36.9
34. Mangel, John Morrisvill NC 65 Male 35:15.7
35. Snell, Addison Potsdam NY 15 Female 35:47.8
36. Pease, Sylvia Hammon NY 13 Female 36:09.5
37. Behuniak, Sara canton NY 31 Female.36:11.5
38. King, Nicole Potsdam NY 34 Female 36:10.3
39. Grant, Deborah Massena NY 55 Female 36:11.2
40. Pease, Dan Hammon NY 56 Male 37:14.9
41. Short, Lyn Canton NY 72 Female 37:30.6
42. Eissenstat, Yasemin Canton NY 47 Female 37:47.7
43. Rusgrove, Cathy Lisbon NY 58 Female 38:29.5
44. Lomaki, Jonathan Canton NY 59 Male 38:34.0
45. Trejo, Andres Syracuse NY 30 Male 38:51.0
46. Carmody, Morgan Madrid NY 33 Female 40:09.0
47. Schubel, Qlonda Fort NY 28 Female40:40.7
48. Holland, Carrie Massena NY 37 Female 40:43.3
49. Ingersoll, Eoin Raleigh NC 18 Male 41:46.1
50. Ingersoll, Ciarán Potsdam NY 10 Male 41:46.1
51. Bregg, Mary Canton NY 38 Female 41:45.8
52. Wray, Sarah Canton NY 31 Female 41:52.6
53. Moore, Brian Gouvern NY 34 Male 42:11.5
54. Looney, Sarah Norfolk NY 33 Female 42:11.9
55. Cotey, Brianna Norwood NY 27 Female 42:16.5
56. Seavey-perry, Jocelyn Massena NY 45 Female. 42:39.9
57. Pickard Palmer, Martha Potsdam NY 44 Female 42:45.2
58. Green-Todd, Gabriel De Kalb NY 30 Female 43:31.8
59. Chase, Elizabeth Cicero NY 19 Female 44:11.3
60. Marquart, Matthew Cameron NC 38 Male 44:41.8
61. Marquart, Chris Canton NY 42 Male 44:44.9
62. Marquart, Wesley Canton NY 9 Male 44:44.9
63. Green-Coffey, Harley De Kalb NY 17 Female 45:22.6
64. Grant, Allison Potsdam NY 20 Female 46:38.3
65. Chahal, Kaura Potsdam NY 19 Female 46:38.7 1
66. Charles, Allison Potsdam NY 19 Female 46:38.7
67. Delosh, Chad Potsdam NY 33 Male 49:15.5
68. Haley, Kadi Potsdam NY 37 Female 49:45.3
69. Cox, Nicole Hammon NY 49 Female 56:51.1
70. Disch, Nicole Saint VT 39 Female 57:31.3
71. Stahl, Andrew Canton NY 35 Male 57:50.9
