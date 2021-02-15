MASSENA — The Massena Arena is offering free public skating during this week’s school break thanks to three sponsors.
SeaComm Federal Credit Union, the Massena Rotary Club and the Donaldson Funeral Home are sponsoring the sessions. SeaComm is providing the free skating as part of its Pay-It-Forward campaign.
The free skating is scheduled for 10 to 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. through Friday.
Skates are available for rental for $3 for the public skating sessions.
The arena is also hosting free sponsored shinny hockey sessions from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. through Friday.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there is a maximum of 30 skaters for each public skating session and 20 skaters for the shinny hockey sessions. Once they have reached the maximum number of participants, any other incoming skaters will be turned away at the door.
Reservations are strongly recommended by sending a private Facebook message to the Massena Recreation Commission at www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision, or by calling the office at 315-769-3161. The Facebook message is the preferred method. One reservation will be allowed per person each day.
Anyone entering the arena must be wearing a mask. Disposable masks are available at the front door if needed.
Participants must also have a screening form completed for the day of skating. The electronic version of the form can be found at forms.gle/zuCVoL11qDLuxqPB9.
Anyone who answers yes to any of the questions cannot enter the arena. Those who answer no to all of the questions will have their temperatures taken with a no-touch thermometer. Anyone with a temperature greater than 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter the facility.
The arena had also offered free public skating during the Christmas and New Year’s break thanks to sponsors. They included Amvets Post 4, Massena Elks Lodge, Francis Carvel and family, Carrothers & Clough LLC, Massena Savings & Loan, Tarbell Management, Northside Community Church and the Hazelton Foundation.
For more information on this week’s sessions, visit the village Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call the arena office.
