CLAYTON — Rich Clarke is walking through the French Bay Marina and everyone has a comment when they see a photographer following him around the docks.
“Can I have your autograph?” one star-struck actor said as he walked by. “You’re that guy who’s part of the 60-inch club, right?”
Mr. Clarke, a muskie guide of more than 40 years, is preparing for this season, which starts Saturday on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
He continues down the dock and the roasts keep coming, to which Mr. Clarke says they love him.
“There’s no fishing off the docks unless you have a boat here,” another person says to Mr. Clarke, the oldest resident with a boat at the marina.
They all poke fun at him, asking if they could add their own “stuff” to the article. But they all end it with an, “I love you, buddy” or “see you soon.”
Mr. Clarke is known as one of the most successful and dedicated muskie fishermen in the area. The largest fish in the river, muskies, known formally as muskellunge, are essentially elusive and prehistoric monsters that many find to be the biggest reward once landed in a boat. Mr. Clarke caught a 60-inch female muskie in 2011, just short of the world record of roughly 62 inches. He also caught a 55-inch muskie last year, which is tied for the biggest of the season.
Mr. Clarke said he was swamped in 2020, with regular clients coming back and new customers trying to get away without breaking the rules. He’s almost like an ambassador of the sport, too, as he always encourages catch and release. That 60-inch fish he caught, he threw back. It was young and healthy. Maybe they will meet again.
“The only way we’re ever going to get the world record is by letting them go,” he said. “I’m targeting the world record. If you want to accomplish something, write it down or say it.”
He uses up to 14-inch lures with no live bait. Muskies are more likely to swallow the long lures, or muskie plugs, if there’s live bait attached.
“I consider that unsafe for the fish,” he said.
Walking in Mr. Clarke’s boat is like entering a prop room for the stories he tells his customers. There’s a rubber ducky on the dash, which was once a friend’s who died of cancer. His name was Duck Boat Dave and he was from Canada.
There are several memories of Mr. Clarke’s dad, Bob, who died when he was 6 years old. There’s a rubber alligator lure he once thought was a rubber chicken another boat was using to fish with, so they gave it to him. The inside of his barometer behind the helm is full of various feathers, a mouse tail and a collection of muskie teeth, which he shakes when he’s skunked on the water and getting desperate.
But he’s not superstitious, as he would say with a smile. He may be lucky, especially after the time his 10,000-pound boat nearly rolled when he was bombarded by three rogue waves near Grindstone Island.
That’s his nature — going to great lengths for his dedication. He’ll fish in dead fog, or he’ll drive his ice-covered boat to the mouth of Lake Ontario to let waves crash on top to melt it. In the fall, he’s on his boat more than he’s at his home in Clayton. If he lands a muskie, he’ll take anywhere between five minutes and 50 minutes to reel them in. He almost plays off the fish’s actions during a fight, so as not to get excited and lose it.
Mr. Clarke is a river rat turned seasoned muskie nut. He grew up fishing from the shore around the marshes. He was 10 years old when he caught his first muskie, which was 54 inches and landed after seven hours of being on the water. He was hooked. He would bum rides on any boat he could find, just to get out and work on the craft. His girlfriend’s dad had a boat when he was young, so he would hop on that.
He would eventually get his own in 1980 and become a guide. Developing a theory on muskie migration and how to target them takes years. Muskie often will eat other fish he’s actively trying to catch. He’s seen a 35-inch northern pike get attacked while he was fishing for them. He may have lost a pike but he gained a potential hot spot for muskie. He’s learned that they can travel together as well. There have been times he’s caught five muskies in a range of 35 yards. Female muskies often sit alone, as males, which are much smaller, will hover nearby and compete to travel with her.
His custom-made rods cost more than $500. The line he uses costs more than $100, and the custom lures can reach up to $800. The expenses add up, which is why many fishermen will choose a guide over hefty startup costs, let alone knowing how to catch a muskie once they even have gear.
“It takes a lot of time,” Mr. Clarke said, “a lot of people have opinions on it and don’t put in enough time.”
Mr. Clarke has caught small muskies, too, but he is going after quality first. Anywhere below 55 inches is somewhat common in the area. He said there are three spots in the world where muskie fishing is abundant and the Thousand Islands is the best. Once people start catching above 55 inches, that’s when they are getting into world-record territory, and that’s what he has dedicated his life to.
“I only knew my dad from hugging him on his deathbed,” Mr. Clarke said. “But he left me with the idea to always give people more than what they ask for, don’t give them less, and work hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.