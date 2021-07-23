New York Adaptive Golf Inc. hosts first FORE- Inclusion Golf Tournament

OSWEGO COUNTY — New York Adaptive Golf Inc. will host its first FORE-Inclusion Golf Tournament on Aug. 28 at Battle Island State Park in Fulton.
The captain-and-crew outing is scheduled for a 9 a.m. shotgun start with a team entry fee of $400, with all proceeds going to benefit the area non-profit. The tourney will pay cash prizes to the top three teams along with contests for longest drive, closest to the pin, and skins. All participants will also receive lunch and a golf polo or wind jacket.
New York Adaptive Golf was founded by Greg Callen with the mission of enabling individuals with physical and cognitive limitations to broaden their community engagement and quality of life through the use of adaptive equipment and devices with a focus on the game of golf.
Callen has offered programs at Stone Creek Golf Course in Oswego since launching in the spring. Paramobiles will be on site for adaptive golfers interested in participating.
Register for the tournament by Aug. 14 at: https://newyorkadaptivegolf-foreinclusiontournament.eventbrite.com.
