LAKE PLACID — The Canton Blades’ 12-and-under girls hockey team captured the gold medal at the Empire State Winter Games last weekend to highlight several medal-winning performances by north country athletes at the 42nd annual games.
The Empire Winter Games took place from Friday through Sunday for the first time since 2020 after the 2021 games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Canton defeated the Adirondack 46ers for the gold medal. Oswego achieved the bronze.
In the boys’ squirts tournament, the Watertown squad, sponsored by the Watertown Wolves, captured a bronze medal. Saugerties won the gold medal.
FIGURE SKATING
CLAYTON CLUB LANDS 6 MEDALS
The Clayton Figure Skating Club achieved six medals in figure skating competition, including five golds.
Gold-medal winners were Lilli Gray and Brynlee Starritt, 14, Violett Maul, 12, Noah Albright, 10, and Aurora Ives, 9. Janell Sutton, 14, captured a bronze medal.
The figure skaters also qualified for the State Games of America, which is scheduled to take place this summer in Iowa.
SLED HOCKEY
FORT DRUM ACHIEVES SILVER
The Central New York Flyers defeated the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors 1-0 in the B Division gold-medal game in Tupper Lake.
Scott Zyra scored the lone goal for Central New York. Fort Drum picked up the silver medal.
In the bronze medal game, Stride Capital District Sled Warriors goalie Steve Pechacek helped his team shut out the Vermont Ice Vets, 6-0.
In the A Division game, the Northeast passage team defeated the Central Vermont Pioneers, 5-2, for the gold medal.
The sled hockey tournament was one of the last events contested at the Games. For the first time, the sled hockey tournament was contested entirely in Tupper Lake.
The Boston Storm defeated the Buffalo Sled Vets, 5-3, for A Division bronze.
LUGE
POTSDAM’S COATES GOLDEN
Potsdam’s Seth Coates delivered a commanding victory in the Youth A (age 13-16) men’s luge race during Saturday’s competition in the Empire State Winter Games at the Mount Van Hoevenberg Sliding Center.
Coates won gold by more than 18 seconds with a two-run time of 1 minute, 36.491 seconds. Silver medalist Josh Berzowski of Pulaski, Wis., finished second in 1:54.787.
It was the first competition in two years for the athletes, members of the USA Luge’s Junior Development Program.
Coates reached speeds of more than 60 mph and the fastest start times by nearly three seconds in each run.
Elizabeth Kleinheinz of Santa Clara, Calif., won the women’s race in 1:35.498. Caylin Weaver of Indianapolis won silver in 1:37.033.
SNOWSHOEING
MACDONALD CLAIMS SPRINT GOLD
Kelly MacDonald of Sackets Harbor won a pair of gold medals, capturing both the 400- and 800-meter sprint races in the women’s races Saturday.
MacDonald, competing in the 20-34 age group, recorded a time of 2 minutes, 10.32 seconds to edge Samantha Severing (2:13.14) of Paul Smith’s MacDonald won her second gold in the 800 in a time of 4:33.91.
Saranac Lake’s Maddy Pfeifer won the women’s overall 5-kilometer race, while Saranac’s J. Matthew Medeiros took the men’s overall race.
Pfeifer, competing in the 20-34 age group, finished in 29:28 to lead the field of 13 snowshoers. Lake Placid’s Andrea Hudak was second in 36:00.
Medeiros won his race competing in the 35-49 group with a time of 25:13 to lead the 13-man field. Paul Smiths’ Zachary Sprott-Scribner was second in 28:17.
Carson Wohlers of Paul Smiths took first in the men’s overall 800 race in 4:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.