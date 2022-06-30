NORWOOD — The first Norwood Beach Duathlon of the 2022 season took place Tuesday.
Here are the results:
Men: Chad Colbert 46:35, Art Michalek 48:23, John Stack 1:04:02
Women: Sharon Colbert 50:51, Maggie Thibodeau 55:33, Amy Hollister 57:24, Lisa Guccione 1:03:24, Terri Rios-Passon 1:08:10, Kim Wrangler 1:08:13
Teams: Leah, Paul, Ben and Karen Stauffer, 46:09; Pam Rowe and Will Glass 1:01:26
