Olympic sports
LAKE PLACID — Massena native Jonny Gustafson, 24, is on track to compete in his first Winter Olympic Games after being named to the U.S. Luge national team for the 2021-22 season, USA Luge announced Friday.
Gustafson, the 2020 Nations Cup winner, has been targeting an Olympic bid for the past six years and is part of a 14-member team that has compiled 10 previous Olympic berth.
Gustafson, the son of Eric and Joanne Gustafson, is preparing for his fourth World Cup season. He won a bronze medal in the 2020 Under-23 World Championships.
Others named to the national team are: three-time Olympian and 2018 Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer; two-time Olympians Tucker West and Jayson Terdiman; USA Luge all-time singles leader and two-time Olympian Summer Britcher; 2018 Olympian and Lake Placid native Emily Sweeney; and graduating juniors Brittney Arndt, Ashley Farquharson, Sean Hollander, Zack DiGregorio, Dana Kellogg, Duncan Segger, Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander.
USA Luge will nominate its Olympic squad Jan. 10 after the seventh World Cup competition, slated for Sigulda, Latvia. The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
