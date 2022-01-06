Open gym for adult basketball

SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel Community Services Department hosts open gym for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. (through April 28) at Maroun Elementary Intermediate gym, 26-32 Elm St. in Phoenix.

