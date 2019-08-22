Opportunities abound for junior hunters, trappers

ALBANY - To foster the next generation of hunters in New York, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded opportunities for junior hunters (licensees ages 12-15) and trappers (under 12 years old) by designating special youth hunts for deer, wild turkey, pheasants and waterfowl through the Mentored Youth Hunter and Trapper Program. These opportunities allow youth hunters and trappers to spend time in the field with experienced adults and gain the necessary knowledge and skills to become safe and responsible members of the hunting and trapping community.
More information about these programs and other opportunities for junior hunters and trappers is available on the DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/46245.html.
