Osceola old growth forest hike

OSCEOLA - Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is offering an autumn hike for outdoor enthusiasts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. If people have ever wondered how large trees over 100 years old can be and love fall foliage, then this is the hike to participate in. Explore one of the most remote, beautiful old growth forests on the Tug Hill.
Naturalist and outdoorsman, Bob McNamara will be leading this hike. Plan on wearing sturdy boots, as they will be doing off-trail hiking over moderately difficult terrain. The payoff will be experiencing trees that have grown uninterrupted for hundreds of years. This hike is free and open to the community.
Meet at the Osceola Tug Hill XC Ski Center (1486 Osceola Rd., Camden) parking area and the group will carpool to the site from there. As a reference point, the XC Ski Center is located half a mile east of the Osceola Hotel. Google maps link: http://bit.ly/OsecolaXC ; GPS coordinates: 43.499682, -75.712852. Note that there is no cell phone reception at this location, so people will need to screen shot a map and directions before heading out, or use a paper map. Bring along a brown bag lunch, water, and wear comfortable hiking clothes and boots.
As a special promotion for hike attendees only, the guidebook illustrated by McNamara, “Tug Hill: A Four Season Guide to the Natural Side” will be sold for $15 (usually $27). Register for this program in any of these ways:
Online: www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/events or via the Facebook page
Phone: 315-779-2239
Email: lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.