Oswego 14U Bucs to host Hockey Fights Cancer game

OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association 14-and-under Oswego Bucs team will host a “Hockey Fights Cancer,” game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crisafulli Rink.
The 14U Oswego Bucs will face the Livingston Blues and the event will feature T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit the area non-profit organization Peaceful Remedies.
The Oswego Lakers men’s college hockey team will be on hand to support the cause and Peaceful Remedies will have an information table on site.
Peaceful Remedies was founded by Mary Gosek — the wife of Oswego men’s ice hockey coach, Ed Gosek — in 2015 before she passed due to ovarian cancer.
The mission of the non-profit is to improve the healing experience for those impacted by life-altering illnesses by bringing holistic options of therapy and support to individuals in a safe and peaceful environment.
The Oswego High School boys varsity ice hockey team also recently held a “TEAL Night,” game on Jan. 31 to raise funds for Peaceful Remedies.
