Oswego 14U Bucs to host Hockey Fights Cancer game

OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association 14-and-under Oswego Bucs team will host a “Hockey Fights Cancer,” game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crisafulli Rink.

The 14U Oswego Bucs will face the Livingston Blues and the event will feature T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit the area non-profit organization Peaceful Remedies.

