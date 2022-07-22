BREWERTON — The Super DIRTcar Series recently announced plans for the inaugural SummerFAST Series from Aug. 16-18 incorporating a pair of Oswego County auto racing tracks.
The series will run midweek races on three consecutive days — Aug. 16 at Brewerton Speedway, Aug. 17 at Fulton Speedway, and Aug. 18 at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua — leading into the NASCAR Watkins Glens International weekend.
All three races will contain a 60-lap feature with $7,500 awarded to the winner. The series will kick off racing that month for the Beasts of the Northeast and provide a sampling of the atmosphere expected for the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week in October at Oswego Speedway.
Regular racing will resume at both Brewerton and Fulton this weekend following a week off for the Renegade Monster Truck Nationals.
Points leaders at Brewerton are Chris Hile (DIRTcar modifieds), Alan Fink (Sportsman) and Mike Mullen (Mod Lites).
Tim Sears Jr. enters the week atop the modified standings at Fulton Speedway along with Chris Mackey (Sportsman) and Casey Cunningham (Hobby Stocks).
SHULLICK SHINES AT OSWEGO
Dave Shullick Jr. is coming off his second straight feature win at Oswego Speedway and is primed for a chance to repeat as “Mr. Supermodified,” on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The annual event will award $10,000 to the Novelis Supermodified 75-lap feature winner. Shullick Jr. claimed his first “Mr. Supermodified,” title last season en route to securing the track championship.
The native of North Ridgeville, Ohio, won last Saturday’s feature after starting in the 10th position and claimed his first victory of the season in the prior points race on July 2.
This past Saturday, he also established a new one-lap speed record for the track with a time of 15.627 seconds during group time trials, according to the Oswego Speedway website.
Shullick Jr. enters the week third in the Novelis Supermodified points standings behind leader Brandon Bellinger and second-place Dave Danzer. The trio is separated by 10 total points.
Chase Locke (350 supermodifieds) and Dan Kapuscinski (Small-Block supermodifieds) enter Saturday as points leaders in their respective divisions at Oswego Speedway.
