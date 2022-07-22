SummerFAST Series plans include Oswego County race tracks

Mat Williamson (88) and Peter Britten race during a Super DIRTcar Series event last year at Brewerton Speedway. Photo provided by Super DIRTcar Series.

BREWERTON — The Super DIRTcar Series recently announced plans for the inaugural SummerFAST Series from Aug. 16-18 incorporating a pair of Oswego County auto racing tracks.

The series will run midweek races on three consecutive days — Aug. 16 at Brewerton Speedway, Aug. 17 at Fulton Speedway, and Aug. 18 at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua — leading into the NASCAR Watkins Glens International weekend.

