OSWEGO COUNTY — Larry Wight was selected among the 50 greatest drivers of NAPA Super DIRT Week history.
The 29-year-old Phoenix native and former track champion at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways was the 35th driver unveiled in the top 50, which was voted on by fans with a new selection announced each week on the official event website.
Wight’s selection was unveiled on Monday and the full list will be released before the 50th running of Super DIRT Week is held from Oct. 3-9 at Oswego Speedway.
Wight is the only Oswego County native to make the list of decorated DIRT Series modified racers thus far.
Wight won the main event feature the second time the prestigious event was held at Oswego Speedway in 2018. He also secured a second-place finish in 2013 and took third in 2017, with both races at the previous host site at the Syracuse Fairgrounds.
Wight is currently second in the Brewerton Speedway DIRTCar modified points standings.
OSWEGO SPEEDWAY
AUTOGRAPH NIGHT
Oswego Speedway is hosting its annual autograph night on Saturday featuring a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodified class.
Fans will get the chance to interact with their favorite drivers during the festivities.
Fulton native Brandon Bellinger enters as the points leaders for the supermodified division, followed by Dave Danzer, Tyler Thompson, Jeff Abold, Joe Gosek, and Dave Shullick Jr. in a tight, developing chase with the top six separated by less than 40 points.
Chase Locke holds the narrow advantage in the 350 supermodifieds points standings while Dan Kapuscinski has the edge in the small-block supermodified class.
Racing action will continue with the 35th annual Mr. Novelis Supermodified event on July 23, with $10,000 awarded to the winner of the 75-lap feature in the Novelis Supermodified division.
MONSTER TRUCKS TO
TAKE OVER FULTON
The regular racing action at Fulton and Brewerton Speedways will pause this week for the McDonald’s Renegade Monster Truck Nationals on Friday and Saturday nights at Fulton.
The event will feature prominent trucks such as Stinger Unleashed, Buckshot, the Giant Lobster Monster Truck Crushstation, among others.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, and the event also contains a Fun Zone & Track Party along with the Monster Truck Ride Experience prior to the show each day.
Brewerton will get back to its normal schedule on July 22 with Chris Hile holding a slight eight-point edge over Larry Wight atop the DIRTCar modified standings. Tim Sears Jr. won the most recent feature on July 9 for his third victory of the season and ranks fifth in points.
Alan Fink holds just a three-point advantage on Amy Holland to top the Sportsman class and Mike Mullen leads the Mod Lites points standings.
Fulton will resume its regular series races on July 23 as Sears Jr. aims to continue dominating the modified class.
The points leader has won five of nine features for the division, opening the season with five straight wins to prompt a bounty offered by the track to the first driver to keep him out of victory lane.
Marshall Hurd won on June 18 to break the streak and collect the $600 bonus for finishing ahead of Sears Jr. The bounty started at $300 and increased by $100 each week.
Defending track champion Ronnie Davis III won the most recent feature on July 9 and ranks third in points, just behind David Marcuccilli and Sears Jr.
Chris Mackey leads the Sportsman points chase at Fulton while Casey Cunningham paces the Hobby Stocks division.
