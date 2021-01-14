Oswego County Tourism announces new lake-wide fishing promotion initiatives

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County’s Tourism office is working with the Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council (LOSPC) to find new ways to promote Lake Ontario as a fishing destination. Recent developments include the re-design of the Lake Ontario Fishing website (www.lakeontariofishing.com/) and a new Instagram account, set to start posting new content this year (www.instagram.com/lakeontariofishing/).
“Given the current health crisis, we needed to find new ways to get accurate information to anglers in a safe way,” said Bill Hilts, LOSPC President. “While fishing can be a low-risk activity option, LOSPC representatives cannot meet anglers at outdoor shows like we have in past years. Therefore, we are putting more effort into our online presence. We encourage anglers and charter captains to tag our Instagram account @lakeontariofishing, and use the hashtag -lakeontariofishing for a chance to have your photo featured.”
“We’re proud of the new website, especially the lake-wide map of boat launches. It’s been an incredible team effort,” said David Turner, Director of Oswego County Community Development, Tourism, and Planning. “While visitation to Oswego County may be restricted for many states, we hope this website can also serve residents who might not be aware of the world-class fishing opportunities right in their back yard!”
LOSPC membership is made up of representatives from the seven counties that border Lake Ontario, including: Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson County. Their goal is to collectively promote year-round Lake Ontario fishing opportunities, including charters, tournaments/derbies, lake access, tributary fishing, and more.
Oswego County Tourism encourages residents and visitors to engage in responsible recreation during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
- Stay Local: Stay close to home. Keep visits short. Avoid high-traffic destinations.
- Be Safe: Avoid crowds and groups. Recreate only with members of immediate household. Keep a distance of six feet or more from others. Alert others as passing, or step aside to let people pass. Wear a mask when not able to maintain social distancing.
- Be Ready: Move quickly through parking lots, trailheads, and scenic areas. If crowded, choose a different park, trail, or time to visit.
- Stay Home: If not feeling well, stay home. Anyone 70 and older or with a compromised immune system should postpone their visit. For Oswego County visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com, or call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).
