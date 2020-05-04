MARCELLUS — The Oswego girls basketball 5th- and 6th-grade travel team recently tied for third place at the Marcellus Tournament, which was held March 7-8 at the Driver Middle School Gymnasiums.
Oswego suffered a 17-15 overtime setback to Liverpool in the championship semifinals to cap off the weekend and finish 2-2 overall.
The Buccaneers claimed a 20-18 overtime victory over East-Syracuse Minoa earlier in the day Sunday to reach the semifinals, led by Maria Sweet, who scored six of her team-high eight points in the second half and overtime.
Oswego claimed a 25-20 victory over Marcellus and lost to Baldwinsville, 25-17, in the opening rounds on the first day of the tournament.
Giada Pezzlo scored a team-high 26 points combined during the event, including 15 in the win over Baldwinsville to mark Oswego’s highest single-game scoring output of the tourney.
Peyton Bond produced 15 total points, Sweet scored 14 points overall, and the team also received contributions throughout its roster, which also consisted of Madisyn Mills, Josephina Scanlon-Howland, Ella Warner, Deysha Cruz, Abbie Ohnmacht, Addison Britt, Josie Metcalf, and Mary Ann Cherchio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.