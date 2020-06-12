Oswego Kartway to hold season opener tonight

OSWEGO — The Oswego Kartway will drop the green flag on its 16th annual season tonight under unique guidelines — marking the first live race action of the season for Oswego County fans.
The Kartway, which typically operates with more than a dozen separate go-kart racing divisions for participants age five and older, announced its opening date and posted a list of regulations to the Oswego Speedway website and social media platforms on June 2.
Oswego Speedway had yet to update its season plans entering the week and had previously canceled all events through June 13 with hopes of opening soon after.
Spectators will not be permitted on site for tonight’s Oswego Kartway opener, topping a list of mandates that will be in place at the facility until further notice.
Races will be held for pre-registered members only and all races are non-points, though the track plans to host special events for plaques and trophies throughout the season.
There is a limit of five people allowed to join each driver in their trailer, and while they can leave their spot in the pits to watch the race, they are encouraged to return to their trailer after watching the driver they arrived with. Masks will also be required to be worn by those on the premises and social distance guidelines will be enforced.
Each race will have a maximum of 12 karts on the track at a given time, and there will be six feet required between people at the staging and exit stations.
Track management stated in the announcement that all CDC regulations will be followed and other procedures will be in place to ensure as little gathering potential as possible.
