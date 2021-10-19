Oswego Lacrosse Club, Inc. annual meeting and elections
OSWEGO — The Oswego Lacrosse Club, Inc., will hold its annual general meeting and elections at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Canale’s Restaurant.
Anyone wishing to run for a board position must send an email as soon as possible to oswegolacrosseclub.com for consideration.
The meeting agenda includes introduction of board candidates, elections, results, review and general discussion.
Volunteers are also needed for several positions, including grant writers, game reporters, youth coaches, fund-raising, and sponsorships, among others. The club is also seeking a location for an outdoor lacrosse box.
