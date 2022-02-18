Oswego Lacrosse Club sign-ups

OSWEGO — The Oswego Lacrosse Club has opened registration for the upcoming spring/summer season. Registration is open for grades kindergarten-2nd, 3-4 and 5-6 for both boys and girls teams. Players are registering for their current school year. Grades 7-8 and high school teams will register later in the spring.
Teams typically practice two times per week until games start in June, and then usually one practice and one game a week. Practice nights are usually Mondays and Wednesday but may vary based on schedules.
People can go to www.oswegolacrosseclub.com to register; click on login (returning players) or register for new players. Questions can be asked by email at oswegolacrosseclub@icloud.com.
Some browsers may give an error on the above website, if so use https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/default.aspx?portalid=22574.
