Oswego Leprechaun League girls basketball registration dates set

The Oswego Leprechaun League conducts a game last season at Trinity Catholic School in Oswego. Provided photo.

OSWEGO — Registration for the upcoming season of Leprechaun League girls basketball is slated for Dec. 14-Jan. 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. each night at Trinity Catholic School in Oswego.

The league is for girls in grades three-six aiming to play for an organized instructional team. There is a $45 fee for each player to participate, and those who played in past seasons must register again.

