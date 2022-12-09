OSWEGO — Registration for the upcoming season of Leprechaun League girls basketball is slated for Dec. 14-Jan. 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. each night at Trinity Catholic School in Oswego.
The league is for girls in grades three-six aiming to play for an organized instructional team. There is a $45 fee for each player to participate, and those who played in past seasons must register again.
The league is limited to 60 spots with priority based on the following criteria: Played previous season, currently attending Trinity Catholic School, new signups in order from grades six-three.
Everyone accepted will be placed on a team, but new players must attend a skills camp for evaluation to form an even split of balanced teams. The camp is slated for 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Coaches will contact players with information on games and practice times. Games begin on Jan. 24 and all will be held at Trinity Catholic School. Practices can start as early as Jan. 8.
Volunteers are needed to coach and must complete the district’s Safe Environment training to participate.
Contact Bob Sugar (315-343-6717) or Mike Pisa (315-342-3291) for more information.
