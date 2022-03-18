OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association Bantam Travel team is finally embarking on its long-awaited state title quest.
The area 14-and-under squad will compete in the NYS Amateur Hockey Association state championship tournament slated to run from Friday-Sunday at Amherst.
The unit contains many of the same players from the 12U squad that garnered a berth in the state tourney two years ago, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns as many were packing their cars for the trip.
“This has been a little over two years coming for them to get their opportunity to show their stuff on that stage, so there’s definitely some excitement in the air,” coach Dan Bartlett said. “We have an identity, we know what we do well, and if we can stick to our plan, play as a group, and play smart hockey, I think we have the pieces to contend.”
The Oswego Bantam team will enter the state event with a 31-6-3 season record.
They have won each of the three travel tourneys they have competed in thus far, claiming the Buffalo Winter Cup last November, the Oswego Power Play Invitational in January, and most recently winning the Congressional Cup last month in Washington D.C.
“It’s been an adventure, we had to win tough games against good teams to make it here, they were a battle, and it’s been fun,” said goalie Tanner Palmitesso, a freshman at Oswego High School.
“Teamwork has helped us win a lot of our games,” he added. “Hockey isn’t an individual sport, you have to play as a team, so when we just play together it all falls into place.”
Their most recent tournament, which was also highlighted by a first-place finish from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association 12-and-under PeeWee team, marked one of the furthest trips from the club in recent memory.
Players and their families were able to take in the sights over President’s Day weekend, including trips to see the White House, Lincoln Memorial, and Washington Monument.
Owen Seubert scored two goals in the finals to garner Most Valuable Player honors and help the Oswego Bantam squad beat the Connecticut Jr. Rangers, 2-1, to claim the championship after posting a 4-1 record in the event.
“It was fun just being there with teammates and creating a bond with them, and we won, so that was fun just playing with the team,” Palmitesso said. “It was tough (competition), we had to play hard.”
The Oswego 14U and 12U teams beat squads from New York City, New Jersey, Delaware, Maine, North Carolina, and Connecticut to win their respective divisions at the Congressional Cup.
The PeeWee squad claimed a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Jaguars in the final to avenge an earlier loss in the tournament.
They fell behind 3-0 in the championship game before storming back to score six unanswered, including a quick surge to take a 4-3 lead to end the second period.
Owen Bartlett tallied a hat trick and delivered an assist to key the title victory and finish as MVP, while Connor Stepien made 21 saves in the final.
“Our kids played super hard, they stuck together and stuck with the process, so I was really proud of how they responded,” Bartlett said. “That was their first championship, so they were excited and to do it down there made it even more special.”
The upcoming 14U state championships will cap off the travel season for the Bantam squad, while the PeeWee unit has already wrapped play for the year.
“It gives us all a chance to take one more trip together, stay in a hotel, and show what our community can do on the ice,” Bartlett said. “We tend to be a hockey community so any time we have success, the whole community takes pride in what we’re doing.”
