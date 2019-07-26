Oswego Paddlefest offers unique canal experience on Aug. 17

OSWEGO COUNTY - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host the seventh annual Oswego Paddlefest Saturday, Aug. 17. Kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddle boarders are encouraged to enjoy and appreciate the unique beauty of the historic Oswego River Canal by “locking through” four canal locks.
There will be two launch points again this year. Both courses will end at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s boating center on the West First Street Pier in Oswego.
The long course, geared for experienced paddlers, is approximately 13 miles and launches from Indian Point Park on NYS Route 481 in Fulton. Paddlers will launch for the long course between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.
The short course is approximately 5.5 miles. Paddlers will launch from Minetto Riverview Park on NYS Route 48 between 8 and 9 a.m.
The full paddle trip can be up to six hours or more. Paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time.
Kayakers, canoeists, and stand-up paddle boarders are all welcome to participate. Minors aged four to 11 years of age must be the passenger of an adult. For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for ages 12 and older.
Life jackets and whistles are required. Paddle boarders are welcome, but a leash is mandatory. Pets are not allowed at this event.
Early registration is $25 and lasts until Aug. 10. Regular registration is $35 and runs from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15. Paddlers may register on-site the morning of the event using cash or check only. There is a limit of 600 paddlers.
-A pre-check-in will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at the Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The first 100 people to check-in Friday will receive a goody bag.
To register for Paddlefest online go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hleewhitemaritimemuseumatoswego/278476/. For more information about the event, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or website www.hlwmm.org.
Paddlefest qualifies for the Erie Canalway Challenge. For information on how to participate by logging miles along the canal, go to www.canalwaychallenge.org.
For area accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).
