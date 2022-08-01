OSWEGO – Anglers from across the Great Lakes gathered together for some friendly competition as they vied for the top prize in the 27th annual Oswego Pro-Am Fishing Tournament.
Launching from the Port City, the Little Salmon River in Mexico and Port Ontario at the mouth of the mighty Salmon River, charter boats dotted the horizon Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. Professional and amateur fishing teams both angled to land the hefty steelhead, salmon and trout that would lead to their victory.
