Oswego Pro-Am fishing tournament slated for July 9

OSWEGO — Captain Ken Krott can still recall the exhilaration of his first foray in the Oswego Pro-Am fishing tournament nearly 20 years ago, which inspires him to keep that feeling alive among area enthusiasts of all skill levels.
Krott is in his second year as one of five board members collectively organizing and operating the Oswego Pro-Am, aiming to revitalize the beloved area outing that endured for 23 straight years before high water levels prompted a cancelation in 2019.
This year’s outing will be highlighted by the Main Event Tournament for both professional and amateur anglers on July 10 and 11 along the Port of Oswego near Wrights Landing.
The annual Big Fish Friday competition is slated for July 9 and if 40 boats are registered, there will be a ‘1K a Day,’ competition from July 7-10 to award $1,000 for the biggest fish logged each day. At the start of the past week, more than 30 combined pros and amateurs were signed up with several others verbally committed to compete.
Krott has been a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captain for the past seven years and spends half his year living in Oswego to fish and the other half in his native Pennsylvania.
He and fellow volunteers Mike Lewis, Richard Converse, Rodney Brown, and Mike Lavenia took the lead on the Oswego Pandemic Pro-Am last year to reintroduce the event while working under state COVID-19 mandates. They are eager to expand the tourney this year and into the future without such constraints in place.
Krott noted more than two dozen local sponsors had jumped on board entering the past week.
“It’s growing again, and next year it will be easier because we’ve met a lot of people and there are so many that want to get on board,” Krott said. “If I had to do it all myself, I wouldn’t be able to make it happen. It takes a team, just to pull off those two or three days, it takes a lot of work.”
The tournament will award the top three finishers in multiple divisions along with a variety of additional prizes and raffles.
The Kevin Davis Award — named to honor the memory of the longtime area fishing captain and guide who died in 2018 — will be presented to the participant who catches the largest fish of the combined two days, and it includes a trophy and $1,000 payout.
There will also be a ‘Youth Big Fish,’ award for the largest catch for competitors under age 16, and a cash prize for the biggest lake trout recorded.
Another new feature for this year is the formation of the “East End Pro Cup,” which will reward the best combined scores for competitors that partake in both the Oswego-Pro-Am and the Sodus Pro-Am, which is slated for the following weekend on July 17-18.
